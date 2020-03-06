Brewers' Christian Yelich: Signs seven-year extension
Yelich signed a seven-year, $188.5 million extension with the Brewers on Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Yelich gave his team a bit of a hometown discount, as he certainly could have commanded an annual salary over $27 million after being named NL MVP in 2018 and finishing second in the 2019 voting. His desire to to stay in Milwaukee is understandable considering Yelich made the leap to stardom as soon as he moved from Miami to Milwaukee two years ago. With a .327/.415/.631 slash line as a Brewer, the 28-year-old outfielder won't last more than a few picks before he's off the board in fantasy drafts.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Close to $200M extension•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Spring debut coming later this week•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Moving to left field•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Fully healthy for spring•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Set to begin running•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: On track with recovery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleeper pick
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
What to expect from Sale's injury
With more clarity on Chris Sale's ailment, Chris Towers checks in on how to value him in Drafts.
-
Re-imagining Tiers: Skills, not position
You've heard of positional tiers, but what about skills tiers? Knowing how much of each category...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge Darvish
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...