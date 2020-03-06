Play

Yelich signed a seven-year, $188.5 million extension with the Brewers on Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Yelich gave his team a bit of a hometown discount, as he certainly could have commanded an annual salary over $27 million after being named NL MVP in 2018 and finishing second in the 2019 voting. His desire to to stay in Milwaukee is understandable considering Yelich made the leap to stardom as soon as he moved from Miami to Milwaukee two years ago. With a .327/.415/.631 slash line as a Brewer, the 28-year-old outfielder won't last more than a few picks before he's off the board in fantasy drafts.

