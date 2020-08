Yelich went 2-for-4 with a walk, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

While Yelich still sits with just one stolen base, there are no lingering questions about his bat after his 1-for-27 start. He is 15-for-51 (.294 average) with five homers and 13 walks in his last 15 games, good for an OPS well north of 1.000 during that span.