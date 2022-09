Yelich is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Even while Milwaukee is fighting for its playoff lives, manager Craig Counsell will make the tough decision to give Yelich a break Wednesday after he's fallen into a 1-for-26 rut at the plate while striking out nine times in the past seven games. A matchup with southpaw Jose Quintana was unlikely to bring about a breakthrough for the lefty-hitting Yelich, who will cede his spot in left field to Andrew McCutchen.