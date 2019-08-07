Yelich (back) remains out of the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates.

Yelich doesn't seem to have a serious injury, but he was given Tuesday off for maintenance in hopes of avoiding a flareup with the minor back injury he's dealt with for a while. Manager Craig Counsell said at the time that his absence could extend through Wednesday, so it's no surprise to see him sitting again. He'll wind up with three straight days off as the entire Brewers team will get the day off Thursday. Ryan Braun starts in right field in his absence, with Trent Grisham in left.

