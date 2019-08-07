Brewers' Christian Yelich: Sits for second straight
Yelich (back) remains out of the lineup Wednesday against the Pirates.
Yelich doesn't seem to have a serious injury, but he was given Tuesday off for maintenance in hopes of avoiding a flareup with the minor back injury he's dealt with for a while. Manager Craig Counsell said at the time that his absence could extend through Wednesday, so it's no surprise to see him sitting again. He'll wind up with three straight days off as the entire Brewers team will get the day off Thursday. Ryan Braun starts in right field in his absence, with Trent Grisham in left.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: May take another day•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Getting maintenance day•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Bows out of starting nine•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Smacks two homers•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Extends hitting streak•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits key homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...