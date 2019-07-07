Yelich is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Yelich went 2-for-2 with a walk and a caught stealing Saturday but will receive a breather Sunday with the home run derby and the All-Star game on tap over the next couple days. Eric Thames slides out to right field while Jesus Aguilar starts at first base for the Brewers.

More News
Our Latest Stories