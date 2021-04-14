Yelich (back) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Manager Craig Counsell said that he continues to view Yelich as day-to-day while he contends with a sore back. The injury will end up sidelining Yelich for the Brewers' entire three-game series with the Cubs, but the team appears to have some hope that the outfielder could be good to go for the weekend following an off day Thursday.