Yelich is 8-for-18 (.444) with two home runs, two doubles, three RBI and a 3:4 BB:K through nine games this spring.

Yelich is doing his best to prove his 2020 campaign was an aberration, hitting for both average and power and posting a 1.413 OPS this spring. He has also cut back on the strikeouts a bit after being rung up a whopping 30.8 percent of the time a season ago. It's not exactly clear where Yelich will slot into the Brewers' batting order when the regular season gets underway, but expect him to be hitting either second or third nearly every day.