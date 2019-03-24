Brewers' Christian Yelich: Sizzling this spring
Yelich hit a two-run home run in Saturday's spring game against the Royals.
Yelich's second-half surge that won him the MVP last year has carried over to this spring, as he has gone 18-for-38 (.474) over 15 games while hitting five doubles and four homers, the last of which cleared the batter's eye in center field at the Brewers' spring training park. Yelich is set to play an everyday role and hit second in the Brewers' batting order when the regular season gets underway later this week.
