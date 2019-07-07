Brewers' Christian Yelich: Skipping HR derby with back injury
Yelich won't participate of the home run derby Monday due to a back injury.
Yelich was absent from Sunday's lineup at Pittsburgh but there was no previous indication he was battling an injury. The 27-year-old is also scheduled to play in Tuesday's All-Star Game, and there's yet to be an official announcement that he won't play Tuesday. Matt Chapman will serve as his replacement in the home run derby.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Sitting out first-half finale•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Receives rare rest•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: First to 30 homers•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Stays hot in loss•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Homers again to extend hit streak•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hit streak now at 16 games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...