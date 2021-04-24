Yelich (back) has hit a plateau in his recovery and will undergo an MRI, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Yelich has been on the injured list since April 17 due to back soreness, but manager Craig Counsell revealed that the 29-year-old's recovery has slowed down in recent days. As a result, Yelich has been sent back to Milwaukee to undergo further tests. A better idea of Yelich's status could be revealed once the results of his MRI are known.