Yelich went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 4-3 win over the Cubs.
With the Brewers down 3-1 in the sixth and two runners aboard, Yelich actually got a pitch to hit from Alec Mills and made no mistake on it, launching it over the fence in right-center field for his fifth long ball of 2020. The 28-year-old is still only hitting .172 on the year due to a slow start, but he's looked more like himself lately -- Yelich is slashing .267/.405/.767 over his last nine games with four homers and nine RBI.