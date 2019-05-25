Brewers' Christian Yelich: Slugs MLB-leading 20th homer
Yelich went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies.
After missing a couple of games due to back spasms, Yelich returned to action and picked up right where he left off, blasting his fourth homer in his last five starts and league-leading 20th of the year. His .325/.441/.744 slash line is just as impressive, and the reigning NL MVP has made a strong case so far for a repeat.
