Yelich went 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts Tuesday in the Brewers' 3-2 loss to the White Sox.

The Brewers were hopeful that Yelich's struggles at the plate in summer camp would be resolved once Opening Day arrived, but the outfielder remains stuck in the worst slump of his eight-year career. While Yelich's .118 BABIP hasn't helped him any, a 43.2 percent strikeout rate -- well above his 20.8 percent career rate -- is the primary culprit behind his sickly .088/.162/.206 slash line. In an abbreviated 60-game season, Yelich's fantasy managers are surely feeling the sting of their top draft pick's lowly batting average and lack of counting stats (one home run, two runs, three RBI and no stolen bases) through his eight games.