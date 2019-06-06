Brewers' Christian Yelich: Smacks 23rd homer
Yelich went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Thursday's win over Miami.
Yelich kicked off the scoring in this one during the bottom of the first inning with a two-run blast to give Milwaukee the early lead. He remains the major-league leader in home runs with 23 and has put together a .328/.439/.731 slash line through 57 games in 2019.
