Brewers' Christian Yelich: Smacks 35th homer
Yelich went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a pair of walks in Friday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
Yelich launched a 426-foot, two-run home run off reliever Matt Andriese in the seventh inning. The long ball was his fourth over the last six games and marks his 35th of the season, good for first place among all players. Meanwhile, the 27-year-old is slashing a team-best .333./434/.717 with 75 RBI, 73 runs scored and 23 stolen bases.
