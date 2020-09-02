Yelich went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Tigers.
Yelich accounted for the Brewers only run of the game when he took Daniel Norris deep in the sixth inning. It was his ninth home run of the season, and second in his last four starts. His overall line remains underwhelming however, as he is hitting just .207/.324/.488 across 142 plate appearances this season.
