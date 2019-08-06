Brewers' Christian Yelich: Smacks two homers
Yelich went 4-for-5 with two solo home runs in a 9-7 victory against the Pirates on Monday.
The reigning NL MVP just keeps on clobbering the ball. Heading into Monday, his average had dropped a few points since July 27, but it shot back up six points with four hits. He's also already has 39 homers, which is a career best. Yelich is batting .336 with a .705 slugging percentage, 84 RBI, 82 runs and 23 steals in 396 at-bats this season.
