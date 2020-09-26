Yelich went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run during a 3-0 win over the Cardinals in the first game of Friday's doubleheader.

He drew another free pass in the nightcap but otherwise went 0-for-2. Yelich's .259 BABIP and 31.5 percent strikeout rate are both far worse than what he posted in his first two years with the Brewers, leading to a .205/.349/.436 slash line, but he's maintained a solid power stroke with 12 homers and 22 RBI through 56 games.