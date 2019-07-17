Yelich went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 5-4 victory against the Braves on Wednesday.

The Brewers outfielder went 4-for-11 (.364) with two home runs and five RBI in the series against the Braves. He has four extra-base hits, including three homers since the All-Star break. Yelich is batting .331 with 34 home runs, 73 RBI, 72 runs and 23 steals in 329 at-bats this season.