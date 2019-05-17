Yelich went 3-for-5 with two home runs, two RBI and three runs in an 11-3 victory against the Phillies on Thursday.

With five hits in the last two days, Yelich is now batting .318 in May. On Thursday, he also doubled his homer number this month to four, bringing up his total to 18. Overall, he's batting .342 with 25 extra-base hits, 30 RBI, 39 runs and nine steals in 146 at-bats.