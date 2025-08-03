Brewers' Christian Yelich: Smashes two-run homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yelich went 3-for-4 with one walk, an RBI single, a solo homer and two additional runs scored during Saturday's 8-2 win over the Nationals.
Yelich got things started for the Brewers with an RBI single in the first inning, and he followed that up with a 390-foot solo home run to center field off Jake Irvin. Saturday was Yelich's 27th multi-hit game of the season and fourth in 13 games since the All-Star break. He has a .724 OPS with 10 runs, one steal, two home runs and seven RBI since the break.
