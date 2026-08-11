Brewers' Christian Yelich: Snaps homer drought Monday

Yelich went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Padres on Monday.

Yelich provided all of Milwaukee's scoring with his two-run blast in the second inning. It was his first long ball over his past 14 contests and just his second across 28 games since Independence Day. Yelich has been quiet on the power front this season -- after mashing 29 homers in the regular season last year, his most since 2019, he's gone deep just eight times through 82 contests in 2026. That's led to a .694 OPS, which is on pace to be the lowest mark of his career.