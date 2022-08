Yelich went 1-for-4 with a home run, two runs and a walk in Tuesday's victory over the Dodgers.

Yelich had not left the yard since July 2 and had not homered in Milwaukee since May 5, but he snapped both streaks with a 451-foot no-doubter in the fifth inning of Tuesday's contest. The homer was Yelich's only hit in 29 at-bats over his last eight games, but it could provide the spark he needs to get back on track.