Yelich went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in Sunday's victory over the Reds.

Yelich had not gone yard since hitting his fifth home run of the season June 26, but he snapped that skid with a seventh-inning shot that gave the Brewers a 6-0 lead. Yelich's second half is off to a good start, as he went 4-for-14 (.286) with a double, a home run, three RBI, four runs, a steal and a 2:3 K:BB in the Brewers' three-game sweep of the Reds.