Yelich went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-5 win over the Royals.
Yelich hit a leadoff homer to start the fourth inning, and the Brewers would hang six runs on Royals starter Danny Duffy by the end of the inning. The long ball was Yelich's 11th of the year. He's added 35 runs scored, 21 RBI and four stolen bases in 48 games.
