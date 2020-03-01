Play

Yelich is expected to make his 2020 Cactus League debut late this week, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old has taken it easy thus far in spring training since he doesn't require much build-up to get ready for Opening Day. Fellow outfielders Ryan Braun and Lorenzo Cain have similarly been withheld from game action, though Cain made his debut Sunday. The free-agent signing of Avisail Garcia will shift Yelich to left field this season, after he finished 2019 second in NL MVP voting with a .329/.429/.671 slash line, 44 home runs, 100 runs scored, 97 RBI and 30 stolen bases in 130 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories