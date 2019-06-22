Brewers' Christian Yelich: Stays hot in loss
Yelich went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 11-7 loss to the Reds.
The 27-year-old just seems unstoppable right now. Over the course of an 18-game hitting streak, Yelich is slashing .453/.500/.907 with eight homers, seven steals, 17 runs and 17 RBI, and he now sits in either first or second in all three NL Triple Crown categories with a .349 batting average (second), 29 home runs (first) and 62 RBI (second).
