Yelich went 1-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Cubs.

Yelich's three-run shot in the bottom of the fifth put the Brewers up 4-1 as the left fielder's electric start to the month continued Thursday. He then drew a walk in the seventh and stole second before coming around to score the team's fifth run. Yelich is now hitting .450 in July with two homers, eight RBI, nine runs scored and three stolen bases. He's also recorded multiple hits in three of his first five games to open the month.