Brewers' Christian Yelich: Stays hot with 25th homer
Yelich went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 10-8 loss to the Astros.
The reigning NL MVP has hit safely in nine straight games, slashing an absurd .559/.610/1.088 over that stretch with four homers, four steals, eight runs and nine RBI. Yelich is the first player in the majors to 25 home runs, getting there in 60 games after it took him 147 games to launch a career-high 36 in 2018.
