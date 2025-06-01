Yelich went 4-for-6 with a run and an RBI in Saturday's 17-7 win over the Phillies.

After walloping two home runs in Friday's series opener, Yelich took a more contact-based approach at the dish Saturday, rapping out four base knocks while the Brewers finished with a season-high 23 hits. Though his .737 OPS on the season represents a 173-point drop from 2024, Yelich has been running hot at the plate lately after struggling through the first two months of the campaign. He's currently in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak and is slashing .472/.513/.917 with five home runs, two stolen bases, 13 RBI and 10 runs during that stretch.