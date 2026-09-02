Yelich went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Cubs.

Yelich took Daniel Palencia deep for a two-run homer in the sixth inning, capping Milwaukee's four-run frame. The 34-year-old has begun to heat up at the plate, going 10-for-27 (.370) with five extra-base hits over his last eight games. Despite the recent surge, Yelich's overall production remains underwhelming with a .238/.319/.388 slash line, 10 homers, 22 doubles, two triples, 49 RBI, 57 runs and 11 steals across 98 games.