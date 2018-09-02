Yelich went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Nationals.

The outfielder swiped a bag for the second straight contest, pilfering his 16th of the season off Stephen Strasburg. Yelich has quieted a bit after his six-hit effort Wednesday but now owns a stellar .317/.379/.556 slash with 26 homers, 77 RBI and 94 runs scored in 538 plate appearances.

