Brewers' Christian Yelich: Steals base for second straight game
Yelich went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's loss to the Nationals.
The outfielder swiped a bag for the second straight contest, pilfering his 16th of the season off Stephen Strasburg. Yelich has quieted a bit after his six-hit effort Wednesday but now owns a stellar .317/.379/.556 slash with 26 homers, 77 RBI and 94 runs scored in 538 plate appearances.
