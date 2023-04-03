Yelich went 0-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Mets.

Yelich salvaged a four-strikeout day by stealing his first base of 2023 and coming around to score on a Jesse Winker single. The former MVP has not performed well in the first four games of the year with a slash line of .200/.368/.267 over his 15 at-bats.