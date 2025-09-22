Yelich is batting leadoff and serving as the designated hitter Monday night against the Padres, Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin reports.

This marks the first time this season that Yelich will get a look in the leadoff spot, resulting in Sal Frelick being bumped down to the No. 5 spot in the order. Yelich hasn't had a great month of September at the plate thus far, batting .231 with two home runs, eight RBI, one stolen base and six runs scored in 14 matchups.