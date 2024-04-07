Yelich is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Yelich started the first seven games of the season in left field and has a 1.033 OPS with three homers in 29 plate appearances, but he'll take a seat Sunday. Sal Frelick will shift to left field while Blake Perkins starts in center for the series finale versus Seattle.
