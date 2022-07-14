Yelich (back) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Giants.
Yelich was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against Minnesota due to mid-back tightness and will be excluded from the starting nine for a third consecutive game Thursday. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench, but Andrew McCutchen will start in left field while Pedro Severino serves as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Back improving, but out Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Scratched with back issue•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Swipes 12th bag•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Two runs scored in win•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: On base four times in loss•