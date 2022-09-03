Yelich (neck) isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Yelich remains day-to-day with his neck injury for now, but he'll remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Esteury Ruiz is starting in left field and batting sixth.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Not starting Friday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Likely to avoid IL•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Experiencing neck discomfort•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Exits Thursday's game•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Homers from leadoff spot•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits three-run homer•