Yelich (back) will sit for the fifth straight game Saturday against the Pirates.
Yelich resumed baseball activities Thursday and still hasn't been placed on the injured list, so the Brewers seem to think he'll be back within a few days. For now, Billy McKinney remains the starter in left field.
More News
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Remains sidelined•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Sitting again Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Not starting Monday•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Considered day-to-day•
-
Brewers' Christian Yelich: Exits with back soreness•