Brewers' Christian Yelich: Still out Thursday
Yelich (back) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.
The Brewers suggested a few days ago that Yelich would be withheld from action until the weekend, so his absence from the lineup for the entire four-game series with the Rockies was fully anticipated. On a more fortunate note, manager Craig Counsell relayed Wednesday that Yelich has made progress in his recovery from the sore back, suggesting the reigning NL MVP is still trending toward a return to action Friday versus the Mets. According to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Yelich will take some light swings in batting practice Thursday, which should provide the Brewers with a better idea of how his back is feeling heading into the weekend.
