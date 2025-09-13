Yelich went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in an 8-2 win over the Cardinals on Friday.

Yelich clubbed his 28th homer of the year and his first of the month of September. The 33-year-old slugger has been a five-category fantasy producer in 2025, batting .267 with 18 doubles, 95 RBI, 84 runs scored and 16 stolen bases over 136 games. Yelich is also two long balls away from the third 30-homer campaign of his career and five RBI shy of his second career 100-RBI season.