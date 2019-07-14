Brewers' Christian Yelich: Swats 32nd homer
Yelich went 2-for-4 with a solo shot in Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Giants.
It feels more surprising when Yelich doesn't go deep at this point. He's up to 32 homers and 68 RBI after his sixth-inning blast Sunday. His 1.138 OPS leads all of baseball as he aims for his second straight NL MVP award.
