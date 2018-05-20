Yelich went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Twins.

His eighth-inning shot off Addison Reed broke a 4-4 tie, and with Josh Hader already on the mound for the Brewers at that point, the result was academic. Yelich now has five homers on the season to go along with a .299/.362/.470 slash line, and while his power numbers haven't improved the way many expected when he got traded to Milwaukee, the 26-year-old certainly hasn't taken a step backwards offensively either.