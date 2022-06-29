Yelich went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in a 5-3 win Tuesday in Tampa Bay.
Yelich singled, stole second and scored in Milwaukee's four-run sixth inning. He served as the designated hitter for the second straight game and sixth time in his last 13 contests. Since moving to the leadoff spot in the order, Yelich has performed much better, slashing .312/.398/.416 over his last 88 plate appearances.
