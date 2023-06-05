Yelich went 0-for-3 with a steal in Sunday's victory over the Reds.
Yelich continues to do damage on the basepaths with four steals in his last seven games, improving to 14-for-15 on stolen base attempts this season. It's been a positive season for Yelich so far at the plate, as well -- he's batting .284 with an .828 OPS since the start of May. Overall, the veteran outfielder is slashing .254/.352/.390 with seven homers, 25 RBI and 40 runs scored through 236 plate appearances this year.
