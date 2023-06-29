Yelich went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Mets.

His two-run single in the eighth inning produced the game's final offense. Yelich is proving he still has plenty left in the tank after a few down seasons, and the 31-year-old former NL MVP is slashing .330/.427/.511 through 25 games in June with two of his nine homers and six of his 18 steals on the season.