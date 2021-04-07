Yelich went 3-for-4 with a double, two singles, a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Cubs.

Yelich's steal came in the eighth inning after he got aboard with a single. Avisail Garcia and Travis Shaw struck out against Andrew Chafin, leaving Yelich stranded. The 29-year-old outfielder is up to a .318/.423/.364 slash line with a steal, one RBI and four runs scored through six games. He's stuck out 11 times in 26 plate appearances.