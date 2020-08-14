Yelich went 0-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base in a loss to the Cubs on Thursday.
Yelich's modest four-game hitting streak was snapped in the loss, but the slugger did swipe his first bag of the season after being plunked in the first inning. Yelich notched double-digit steals in six of his first seven MLB campaigns -- including a career-high 30 thefts last season -- but he'll have a hard time reaching that mark in 2020 given the abbreviated nature of the schedule.
