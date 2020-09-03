Yelich went 0-for-1 with three runs scored, two stolen bases and four walks in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Tigers.

Despite not recording a hit, Yelich was able to make an impact in Wednesday's contest. The two steals doubled his total to four stolen bases in 34 games this year. He's added nine homers, 17 RBI, 26 runs scored and a .205/.340/.484 slash line across 147 plate appearances. Yelich has struggled with a career-high 29.3 percent strikeout rate and a career-low .229 BABIP this season. All in all, he's been one part unlucky and another part too hasty at the plate in 2020.