Yelich went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Cubs.

The 2018 NL MVP has been a shadow of his former self this season, but Yelich gave Brandon Woodruff and the Brewers bullpen just enough support Tuesday. The steal was his sixth of the year, and the 29-year-old has looked a little better recently, slashing .279/.415/.465 over his last 12 games with two homers, one stolen base, eight runs and eight RBI.