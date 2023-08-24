Yelich went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two steals in Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Twins.

Yelich singled and stole second in his first trip to the plate before coming around to score Milwaukee's first run of the game. He later swiped another bag after drawing a walk in the ninth, marking just the second time this season in which he's recorded two steals in a game. The veteran outfielder is now up to 27 steals on the season after swiping just 19 bags in his 2022 campaign. He's also hit safely in three straight games and in 12 of his last 14.